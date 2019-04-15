Notre Dame Fire Is Out, But Damage Is Severe [UPDATES]
UPDATES:
- The fire is out and the damage is severe but it does appear to be structurally sound.
- French President Macron said that his wish is to have the cathedral rebuilt in 5 years time.
- Experts say that there were not sprinklers located in the roof, where the fire appears to have started.
- France's wealthy elite have pledged $700 million to help rebuild.
ORIGINAL STORY (BELOW):
(Monday afternoon; EST) Emergency crews are working to extinguish a fire at the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, according to reports.
The BBC speculates that the fire may be related to recent and ongoing renovation work at the over 750-year-old medieval landmark.
A spokesperson for the cathedral told the New York Times that the cathedral was evacuated immediately after a fire alarm sounded at 6:30 p.m. local time.
No injuries or deaths have been reported as of this writing.
Onlookers were filmed singing hymns while the building burned.
PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE:
This is a breaking news brief. Check back for further updates.