UPDATES:

ORIGINAL STORY (BELOW):

(Monday afternoon; EST) Emergency crews are working to extinguish a fire at the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, according to reports.

The BBC speculates that the fire may be related to recent and ongoing renovation work at the over 750-year-old medieval landmark.

A spokesperson for the cathedral told the New York Times that the cathedral was evacuated immediately after a fire alarm sounded at 6:30 p.m. local time.

No injuries or deaths have been reported as of this writing.

Onlookers were filmed singing hymns while the building burned.

PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE:

This is a breaking news brief. Check back for further updates.