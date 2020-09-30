Ford is Recalling Over 700,000 Vehicles

A faulty backup camera has resulted in the Ford Motor Company recalling more than 700,000 vehicles.

The issue is that the cameras will display distorted images or will even go black. The problem is caused by a poor electrical connection, according to KLFY.

The recall covers 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, along with 2020 Mustangs, Explorers, Expeditions, Rangers, Edges and Escapes. The recall also includes the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

Dealers will make the needed repairs for customers at no charge. The recall will begin on November 7.

Get more information on all of Ford’s recalls and find a dealer near you at this location.