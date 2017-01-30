Former First Lady Laura Bush to Speak in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls is about to play host to a former First Lady of the United States. Yes, Laura Bush, wife George W. Bush our 43rd president, will be in town as the keynote speaker at the Heart Of A Woman conference at the MPEC on Saturday, February 4th.

The United Regional Foundation presents this event annually to help women understand the risks they face from heart disease and to educate them on heart disease prevention. If you’ve fasted before attending you can even receive a full wellness panel screening that can be taken to your doctor for consultation should any areas of concern be found.

To learn more about the Heart Of A Woman event, contact Tina Roe at troe@unitedregional.org or call 940-764-8200.