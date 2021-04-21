Fort Worth Makes it a Crime to Watch or Aid Illegal Street Races

Photo by Jesse Collins on Unsplash

Even though state law prohibits illegal street racing, nothing at the state level makes it a crime to watch.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council passed legislation making it illegal to gather to watch street races or to allow drivers to use private property for racing, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Those who violate the new ordinance could face a fine of up to $500.

Get our free mobile app

The goal is to deter people from gathering for street races altogether, nut the law will also allow officers to use social media videos and security camera footage to identify spectators and fine them. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes believes that curbing spectators will lead to fewer races:

Prior to this, we would just try and chase down the racers or chase down the participants, but getting the spectators, that’s what really drives this event. If we can curb some of the spectators we can curb some of these racing events.

The legislation was passed n response to a rash of deaths last year due to illegal street racing. NBC DFW reports that the Fort Worth Police Department has received around 2,500 calls related to street racing or reckless driving stunts over the course of the last 17 months.

A couple from Fort Worth was killed last November when they pulled into the path of two vehicles that were engaged in an illegal street race.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top