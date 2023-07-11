Score Free Food and Drinks Today from 7/11 AND Subway

Who doesn't love a free giveaway? Well, don't wait because some of these are only good for a few hours.

First Up 7/11 Free Slurpee Day

For years, the 7/11 company have given away free small Slurpees on...7/11. Get it? Just go to a participating 7/11 and fill up a small cup and BAM free refreshing drink today. If you're a 7/11 rewards member, you can pair your free Slurpee with some food for just one dollar. Get a slice of pizza, a hot dog, or a Stuffedcake? Looks like a giant cupcake to me. Plus some locations have exclusive flavors today only. They're apparently Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, and Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar. You can get more info on the 7/11 website. Slurpee Day officially ends at 7PM tonight, so don't wait to snag one.

New Flavors!

Second Deal Today Only, Free 6 Inch Hero Sub at Subway

This one does not last long, so be sure you take advantage of it QUICK. From 10AM-12PM today. You can score a free 6 inch Deli Heros Sub. You maybe asking yourself, what the hell is a Deli Heros Sub? Well Subway started upgrading their restaurants to have freshly sliced meat on location. So they actually have deli slicers in the restaurant now. Here are the new sandwiches according to the Food Network.

The Titan Turkey (turkey, double Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise)

Grand Slam Ham (ham, double Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise) both feature 33 percent more meat than regular subs.

The Beast ( pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise and MVP Vinaigrette) features fully half a pound of meat

of meat Garlic Roast Beef (roast beef, double Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and roasted garlic aioli)

^So you can apparently get one of those today in a six inch version for free from 10AM to 12PM TODAY ONLY! I know that's only a two hour window, but I am writing this write before it goes live. So if you're reading this before 12PM. Go, GO NOW!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.