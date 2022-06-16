HBO Plans Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel Series

Who’s ready for another Game of Thrones?

While the 2019 series finale seemed to close the book on the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s hugely popular fantasy epic, it appears that the story may actually continue into a new spinoff series that would continue the adventures of Kit Harington’s beloved hero Jon Snow.

Unlike the previous projects HBO has developed to expand the world of Game of Thrones, this series is reportedly not a prequel. It would be set after the eighth season of Game of Thrones and continue the story in new directions.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which claims that Harington is “attached to reprise the role” if HBO ultimately produces this new Game of Thrones series. And they suggest that other Game of Thrones characters could appear as well:

Perhaps most boldly from a creative standpoint, the project would upend Thrones’ final season as the last word on the fates of the surviving characters in HBO’s most popular and Emmy-winning series of all time. In theory, the project could open the door for other surviving characters from the Thrones universe to reappear – such as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

HBO has pursued a variety of Game of Thrones spinoffs since the show went off the air. After several fits and starts, the first of these projects will debut later this summer. That is House of the Dragon, a prequel set about 200 years before the events of the original series, and chronicling a particularly tumultuous period for House Targaryen. It premieres in August. HBO also has a project in development based on Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg. About a year ago, there were reports of three more spinoffs that HBO was considering.

None of those projects would have the hook this one would: The chance to continue the main Game of Thrones storyline, and to bring back a fan-favorite character from the show itself. You have to think that alone makes it the most appealing Game of Thrones project of all of these options.

