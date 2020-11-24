Get a Sneak Peek at Macy’s 2020 Thanksgiving Parade Floats and Balloons

The coronavirus isn't stopping this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, although it will change things. Get a sneak peek at the 2020 floats and balloons.

Millions of people line the streets in New York City every year to watch the Thanksgiving tradition. To avoid large crowds along the 2.5-mile route, it will be closed to the public. You can still see the signature balloons, including the debut of Boss Baby and Red Titan, floats, performances and the arrival of Santa Claus. The parade will take place in front of Macy’s famed flagship store on 34th Street for the national television special on NBC.

“Our safely reimagined broadcast will continue that cherished tradition, as viewers nationwide celebrate together bringing a much-needed sense of normalcy to our lives,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Participants in the parade are reduced by 75% this year and is limited to those in the New York Tri-State area. Everyone will be socially distanced and be required to wear face masks. Regional High School and College Marching Band performances have been eliminated this year and will be deferred to 2021.

Macy’s signature giant balloons won't be flown wit the usual 80-100 people. This year, an innovative, specially-rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles will be used to fly the balloons. Check out this year's balloon lineup that includes Red Titan from Ryan's World that will swoop in and save the holiday season.

Tune into NBC on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to noon to see the reimagined celebration that kicks off the holiday season. "Millions of New Yorkers and the nation can safely experience Macy’s beloved spectacle from the comforts of home."