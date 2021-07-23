Get Free HHH 10K Voucher at ‘Ride & Splash’ Event Saturday

What could be better on a sunny Saturday morning than a bicycle ride and having fun in Wichita Falls' new Splash Pad? How about a free 10K Hotter'N Hell Hundred ride voucher?

That's exactly what you can do tomorrow morning, July 24th, at the new Dr.'s Park Splash Pad at the 2nd Annual Ride & Splash event hosted by Bike Wichita Falls.

This free event invites you to bring out your wheels - whether they be bikes, scooters, or skates - to practice your handling, signaling and overall bike safety. The bike handling and safety exercises will be done on a closed course so you don't have to worry about cars or pedestrians getting in the way.

There will also be refreshments, free bike adjustments, goody bags for the first 50 to arrive, and helmet fittings and giveaways for children and adults. So get there early!

Image Courtesy Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and Bike Wichita Falls

Representatives from the Hotter'N Hell Hundred will be there to sign up riders for this year's 40th annual event and pass out 10K distance vouchers. The 10K ride is the perfect way to start kids on healthy and active lifestyles and lets them be a part of one of the largest cycling events in the world.

Dave Diamond

The Wichita Falls Rocks group will be there with painted rocks hidden around the area and the splash pad is always a fun way to cool down on a hot summer day.

Ride & Splash will be held at the brand new Dr.'s Park Splash Pad in Hamilton Park. That's at 2901 Hamilton Boulevard, just off Midwestern Parkway. The event opens at 9 a.m. and it should be done by 11 a.m.

Bike Wichita Falls is the group created from the Bike Friendly Action Team and was formed to address a specific portion of the Wichita Falls community strategic plan. They continue their advocacy for a bike-friendly Wichita Falls by hosting events like Ride & Splash. Their efforts have already earned them a Bronze Designation from the League of American Bicyclists.

