Ghostly Image Captured on Wichita Falls Home Security Camera

Well, I guess we better go ahead and add my house to the list of most haunted places in Wichita Falls. Hang with me here and I'll tell you everything I know about what you're looking at in this rather creepy image.

A screenshot of my home security monitoring app frozen on an image of a tall, creepy figure in white lurking in my living room late at night (disregard the timestamp, that's just the time I took the screenshot).

Tuesday morning I opened up the app on my phone that I use to monitor our home security cameras and it was frozen on the image you see above. At some point the app had disconnected from the network and when it does that the screen freezes on the last image it captured. The image in this particular instance happens to be that of a tall, ghostly figure in a long white robe lurking in my living room late at night. (Disregard the 8:20 am timestamp on the image, that's just the time I took the screenshot. You'll notice it matches the time on my phone directly above it).

I'm a pretty logical person, so when I first saw the image I didn't immediately think it was anything paranormal, I just thought it was strange. The more I try to figure it out, though, the more paranormal it gets.

I noticed right off hand that the figure in the image is quite tall, way too tall to be anyone living in my house. It's just me, my wife and our 8-year-old daughter. I'm the tallest in the house and I'm 5'7" -- that thing looks like it could be close to 6-feet tall. Not to mention my family and I don't usually wander around the house in the middle of the night wearing full-body robes.

Of course, my first thought was to check the memory card in the camera to see if I had captured this anomaly in motion. Based on items in the living room at the time, my wife is fairly certain the app must have disconnected from the network and captured the image sometime between April 23-25. Unfortunately, the video files on the memory card only go back to April 26 before it started recording over the older footage. Likely story, I know, but you have to understand that I don't really open the app on my phone very often unless I have a reason to. I went ahead and checked every minute of video on the memory card just to make sure and didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

Some of my friends have pointed out that the figure is casting a shadow and has feet, therefore, it can't be a ghost but rather an intruder in my house, an idea that is actually quite a bit more terrifying to me than ghosts. However, that's impossible. You see, I have three huge Great Danes and there is no way someone is getting into my house late at night without me knowing about it. All three of my Danes would be going apeshit. If you look closely at the couch near the doorway, you can see one of the dogs passed smooth out.

I'm sure there is some sort of logical explanation for what we are seeing here, I just don't know what it is. What do you make of what you see? Let me know in the comments below.

Oh, and before you ask, the floating head-like thing to the left of the doorway is actually just one of my daughter's old paintings hanging on the wall.