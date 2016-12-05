GoFundMe Account Set Up for the Family of Brandy Vela

If you've been following the story of Brandy Vela, the young woman who took her life after a barrage of online bullying , you quite possibly wondered how you could help.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Jackiie Vela to help Brandy's family cover "unexpected expenses," which are almost certainly the cost of a funeral. The average cost of a funeral in Texas is around $10,000 -- not an amount of money most of us have lying around. I also seriously doubt Brandy, a high school senior, had life insurance.

Since the internet is a disappointing cesspool sometimes, someone has already decided to leave derogatory and unnecessary comments on the GoFundMe page. Luckily, actions speak louder than words, so if you feel moved to donate to the Vela family do it now.

And remember, if you or someone you love is contemplating suicide, please seek help immediately. The National Suicide Hotline is open 24 hours a day: Call 1-800-273-8255.

Thoughts on Brandy Vela's Suicide