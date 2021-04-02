8 Good Friday Superstitions You Need to Keep in Mind for the Easter Weekend

Have you heard of these Good Friday superstitions because they are completely new to us?

Good Friday is the day Catholics observe the day that Jesus Christ was crucified on a cross. My family and I usually fast that day and attend church to pray over each of the stations of the cross (14 stations depicting the last day of Christ on Earth before his death on the cross), eat hot cross buns, reflect quietly and avoid TV, radio, social media and going out. However, apart from all this, the holiday also has quite a few superstitions.

According to snopes.com and vatra.com folks should avoid the following:

Do not handle any nails or iron tools

Do not plant anything or break any ground

Do not wash clothes

Children should not climb tree

Adults should not work on Good Friday

Do not eat or drink anything containing vinegar or nettles

No housework should be done Good Friday

Do not eat meat

Get our free mobile app

So there you go – when observing Good Friday this year make sure you don’t do anything but revel in the fact that once Easter Sunday comes around you can go back to work, do all your chores and eat all the meat your heart desires.