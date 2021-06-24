Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt Great Way To Explore TX State Parks

We have to admit it, Texas has some amazing State Parks. Now we have a little extra incentive to visit a few more of them.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine is once again holding their Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt and all you have to do is visit a few places and post a selfie with the hashtag #GOSH2021 on social media to document your visit.

There are a lot of State Parks and not many will be able to hit all of them, so the Scavenger Hunt has been broken down into six regions, including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, Panhandle, South Texas, and West Texas.

The Dallas area includes places like Lake Mineral Wells State Park, the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, Airfield Falls Conservation Center, the Woofus in Dallas Fair Park, and more. Some of the locations are free to access while some have a small fee of less than $10. Some of these locations are an easy day trip from Wichita Falls, others might be a brief stop on your way to somewhere else.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine editor, Louie Bond, says,

We are so ready to have fun outdoors again. GOSH inspires those day trips that make lifelong memories. Pack the ice chest and your swimsuits and hit the road for a summer of fun. Share selfies everywhere you go, and you'll have bragging rights at Thanksgiving for beat great Texas adventurers.

When you complete an entire region you'll get a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department certificate and a shoutout in an upcoming issue of Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine.

Even if you don't complete the region this sounds like a great way for you and the kids to get outside and enjoy some great Texas scenery and explore a few of the Texas State Parks you haven't visited yet while you're going about your summer activities and road trips.

The overachievers who check off all 30 activities (36 if you do the bonus activities) will get the certificate and shoutout, plus a two-year digital subscription to Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine.

The Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt began in 2019, took a break in 2020, and is back with a great list of locations for this year. You can register on the Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine website or the TPWD Facebook page.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

