Gunman Taken Down by Two UFC Fighters in Texas Restaurant

Gun usually wins in a fist fight. That is unless you know what to do with your hands.

Looks like restaurant goers are praising two men that basically saved everyone from getting seriously injured or even killed . Last night around 11:30, Houston police received a shots fired called at the RA Sushi restaurant. Technically it was shot fired, the gunman was quickly tackled by two guys after he fired straight into the ceiling.

The two quick thinking guys are Patrick Robinson and Kevin Holland. Patrick is currently an MMA coach, who actually was in the UFC in the late 90's. Kevin is currently in the UFC, actually had a TKO back on March 5th in his most recent fight. The two jumped into action quickly after the shot was fired.

"We were pretty much eating and the next thing you know, you just hear a pop," said Patrick Robinson. "Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter... got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him... call the police and they got him."

"If it wasn't for the quick thinking of the good Samaritan taking the gun away, who knows what could have happened," HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas said. "We're very thankful the citizen helped us out."

Police don't know why the gunman opened fire. They believe he may have been on the influence of some drugs after some were found in his pocket. The 24-year-old suspect has not been identified and the gun he fired was stolen.

Shout out to Patrick and Kevin for their quick thinking. They didn't hesitate to stop this guy before more shots were fired.

