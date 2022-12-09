Woman’s Handmade Christmas Decorations Sell Out Following Daughter’s Emotional Viral TikTok

A woman was left in tears after her mom's hard work had gone unnoticed during a holiday shopping event.

Thankfully, the internet had a heartwarming response.

On TikTok, user @breana_guadarama, a.k.a. Breana, explained her mother had planned on selling her handcrafted holiday ornaments and decorations during a Christmas shopping event, but things didn't go as planned.

In a viral video that has garnered over 6 million views as of publishing, Breana shared a series of painful texts she received from her mom during the event.

"I don't feel good," the first text read.

"Oh well, I wanna come home," her mom wrote in a follow-up message.

"POV your mom spent over a month making Christmas decorations for an event at a booth she rented out and nobody bought anything," Breana wrote alongside a photo of her crying and video clips showcasing her mom's holiday creations.

Watch below:

Breana was left sobbing because she knew her mom had spent countless hours handcrafting holiday decorations to prepare her rental booth for shoppers.

Then, the internet swooped in.

Once Breana's video went viral on TikTok, viewers flooded the comments, ready to make their purchases.

In a follow-up video, Breana shared she decided to set up an online store for her mom. Her mother's items sold out almost instantly.

Watch below:

"I went to buy, and everything is gone! So happy for your mom!" one user commented.

"Tell her to make more ... I wanted to buy my baby one," someone else wrote.

"All sold out on her new online shop! It's not that it wasn't cute… it just had yet to hit the right audience! So cute!" another shared.

"Everything is sold out, but how much was the booth rental? I'd like to reimburse her for that," someone else offered.

Overwhelmed with appreciation, Breana commented, "Thank you, everyone, so much for all the kind words and support!"