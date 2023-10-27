Harry Potter Experience Opening in North Texas This Weekend

Love Harry Potter? Well then you need to plan a trip to this because it officially opens on Saturday.

Experience Harry Potter Without Having to Buy a Plane Ticket

Obviously Harry Potter fans would want to visit Universal Studios to check out their Harry Potter World, but with that you need travel arrangements and hotel. The good news is that a brand new Harry Potter experience opens just a few hours away this weekend. It's called Harry Potter's Forbidden Forest.

Fans of Harry Potter will be able to purchase wands and interact along the trail throughout the park. The experience takes somewhere between an hour and 90 minutes to complete. Afterwards, guests can enjoy Harry Potter themed food and drinks. I'm not sure if Butterbeer is on the menu, but I did find some themed house drinks on their Instagram page.

Where is the Harry Potter Experience?

701 West Eldorado Parkway Little Elm, TX 75068

How Much Does It Cost?

From what I see on their website, it's cheaper to go on a weekday, compared to a weekend.

Weekday Price: Child $48...Adult $63

Weekend Price: Child $57...Adult $72

Deluxe Bundle Ticket: Harry Potter themed sweet treat, Butterbeer stein, souvenir letter, exclusive lanyard and tote bag. Child $93...Adult $103

How Long Will The Harry Potter Experience Be in North Texas?

From what I see on their website, tickets are being sold until January 13th, 2024. If you're interested in buying tickets, you can get more info here. If you have a massive Harry Potter fan in your life, this could make a good present for them over the next couple of months. Some dates are selling out, so you may want to plan a trip and score some now.

