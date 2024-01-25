Let’s Look Into This Hawaiian Restaurant Replacing Our Wichita Falls Denny’s

Sadly our Denny's in Wichita Falls is no more, but something new will be taking its place supposedly around the summer.

Denny's On Kemp Got Torn Down Yesterday

As someone who grew up getting a Grand Slam on a Saturday morning. It's sad to see our Wichita Falls Denny's getting torn to shreds yesterday. The good news is that if you still want the Denny's experience, we still have a location in town of off Central Freeway for you to enjoy 24/7. So what is going to be replacing the Denny's on Kemp?

Hawaiian Plate Lunch Chain Coming to Wichita Falls

According to KFDX, the chain known as Hawaiian Bros is set to take over this location with a brand new building. They specialize in what is called a traditional Hawaiian plate. That consists of meat, two scoops of white rice and one scoop of macaroni salad. You can check out some examples of that above, looks quite tasty if I am being honest.

Check Out Their Hawaiian Inspired Sides

What you will want to get with your traditional Hawaiian plate is something called a Spam Musubi. Basically Spam sushi is what it looks like. However what I am most excited about is the desserts.

Dole Whip Soft Serve

As someone who is a Disney fanatic, I love the Dole Whip at Disney Parks. It's one of those things that is hard to find. Looks like Hawaiian Bros has their own soft serve Dole Whip that I will be 100% trying once it opens up. You can check out their full menu here so you can see which traditional Hawaiian plate suits you.

Get our free mobile app

Let me know if you have had this chain before because I never have. Apparently they already have 20 locations in Texas.

10 Foods That Scream 'Texas' Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash