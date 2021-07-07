Heavy Rains Lead To Flooding and Freak Geyser In San Antonio

San Antonio has been getting a lot of rain lately and it's caused some flooding problems, but nobody expected to see water shooting up into the air like a geyser!

KSAT 12 in San Antonio was reporting yesterday morning (07.06.21) on the flooding along Leon Creek and shared video of water shooting straight up into the air. While it's hard to tell for sure, it appears that there had been some construction work going on before the flooding began and the flood waters had moved a cargo container that had been connected to some pipes leading underground. When the cargo container was dislodged the underground water was free to shoot upward and add to the flooding.

What the heck? This is the Leon Creek in San Antonio, this is not Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. If this is what's going on along Leon Creek it makes me wonder what the Riverwalk looks like.

The reporter goes on to say that only hours before the street he was reporting from had been open for normal traffic and that he's had to move back several feet from his original position in just the time that he's been there to make his report.

Needless to say it shows quite clearly why you should never drive through moving water, you never know what's going to happen next. The old adage, 'Turn around, don't drown' sounds like a great idea right about now.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.