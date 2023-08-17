Help Send Texoma Girl to New York for Fashion Week
Sounds like someone local has a huge opportunity in New York next month and you can help make a dream happen.
New York Fashion Week
In case you didn't know, New York Fashion Week happens twice a year. Once in February and once in September. Basically it's a way for fashion designers to show off their latest designs for the season. Obviously, a ton of models will be showing off these new designs and someone from Texoma has been invited to attend.
Introducing Evangeline Magee
Looks like six-year-old Evangeline Magee of Henrietta, Texas has been invited to model in New York for Fashion Week. She recently won "National Elite Mini Miss" which got her this opportunity in New York. Travel expenses are not included in this process and the family is asking for your help.
Help Donate to the Go Fund Me
The family has set up a Go Fund Me Page with a goal of $5,000 for the trip. If the family exceeds their goal, anything extra donated will be a sea turtle rescue. That is Evangeline's pageant platform. I'm not sure which brand Evangeline will get to model for, but New York Fashion Week is some of the biggest designers in the world.
So if you have the means to help make a little girl's dream come true. Throw a couple of bucks her way to help make it happen.