Hemp to No Longer be Considered a Controlled Substance in Texas

Texas just took a step toward legalizing the cultivation of hemp in the state.

The Texas State Health Commissioner will remove hemp from the state’s schedule of controlled substances on April 5.

The next step will be for lawmakers to decide where hemp can be processed and distributed.

According to KAUZ , Brian Farris helped launch Wichita Falls Industrial Hemp Development Company and is pushing for the passage of House Bill 1325, which will detail how hemp will be produced.

With there being so many products that can be made from hemp , the move would create jobs, boost the economy and help the environment.

In addition to pushing for legislation, Farris is hoping to educate farmers and change any misconceptions people may have about hemp.