Here’s How Your Kids Can Bowl for Free in North Texas This Summer

Where was this when I was a kid?!

Ever Heard of the Kids Bowl Free Program?

Apparently since 2007, a website has partnered up with bowling centers throughout the country to offer kids two free games of bowling on select days throughout the summer. The website says, "This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer." If you want to sign your kids up, get them registered on the site and find a bowling alley near you. Here are the bowling alleys in North Texas that are a part of the program.

Wichita Falls, Texas Sheppard Air Force Base North and South Lanes

Allen, Texas JB's Allen Bowl

Arlington, Texas Alley Cats Entertainment

Duncanville, Texas Red Bird Lanes

Euless, Texas It'z Family Food and Fun

Frisco, Texas Strikz Entertainment

Greenville, Texas Shenaniganz of Greenville

Hurst, Texas Alley Cats Entertainment

Plano, Texas Plano Super Bowl

Rockwall, Texas Shenaniganz

Rowlett, Texas Rowlett Bowl-a-Rama

Terrell, Texas Film Alley

Terrell, Texas Terrell Bowling Center

The Colony, Texas Lakes Lanes

Waxahachie, Texas Hilltop Lanes

Weatherford, Texas Film Alley

That's all the bowling alleys that are a part of the program for 2023 in North Texas. If you want to see the entire state or rest of the country. Check out the full list here. So if you want to save some money this summer and have the kids bowl for free. Go check it out and let me know where you go.

