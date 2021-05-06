Honoring Today’s National Day of Prayer

Get our free mobile app

Today (May 6) is the National Day of Prayer in the United States. The National Day of Prayer originated in 1952 through a Joint Resolution in Congress and was signed into law by President Harry Truman. It is held on the first Thursday of each May.

While a number of churches have returned to in-person services, others are still holding virtual services, including for the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force offered the following for their organization's 2021 prayer:

Lord, we look up and see the billions of stars You created, and we praise You. We look around and see the billions of people You created in Your image; uniquely, fearfully, wonderfully, and we thank You. Wrap us in Your Spirit and unite us in Your family, Lord.

Thank You for loving us first. In Your love for the whole world, You sent Your Son to save us.

Jesus, in You alone we have abundant and everlasting life. Thank you for teaching and leading us to love and live, fruitful, and faithful.

In Your life, death, resurrection, and ascension You are our Lord, our love, our life, and our liberty. You came to “bind up the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to captives and freedom to prisoners.” You have freed us from the penalty and shame of our sin; free to live life as You designed and Your destiny for our Nation.

Spirit search us, convict us, as we repent for our sin and the sins of America. Please cleanse, fill, and send us. We rejoice, knowing that Your forgiveness makes us acceptable and effective vessels for Your love, life and liberty in our family, church, education, workplace, military, government, art, entertainment, and media.

We pray that America will be united in love to serve You with all our hearts, all our ways, and all of our days. Unite us to pray, love; to live and walk by the Spirit. Conform and transform us as we pray and proclaim, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

We pray this is the name of Jesus, Amen.

Kathy Branzell

President, National Day of Prayer Task Force

The National Day of Prayer Task Force is also producing a live nationwide broadcast on the evening of May 6. The broadcast starts at 7pm and can be watched in the video player below.

National Day of Prayer Broadcast from Fresh Air Media, Inc. on Vimeo.

One of the themes for this year's Presidential Proclamation for the National Day of Prayer is unity. President Joe Biden released this year's proclamation on May 5:

A Proclamation on National Day Of Prayer

May 5, 2021

"Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope, and guidance. Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed.

"The First Amendment to our Constitution protects the rights of free speech and religious liberty, including the right of all Americans to pray. These freedoms have helped us to create and sustain a Nation of remarkable religious vitality and diversity across the generations.

"Today, we remember and celebrate the role that the healing balm of prayer can play in our lives and in the life of our Nation. As we continue to confront the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change — Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer to provide hope and uplift us for the work ahead. As the late Congressman John Lewis once said, “Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet.”

"On this National Day of Prayer, we unite with purpose and resolve, and recommit ourselves to the core freedoms that helped define and guide our Nation from its earliest days. We celebrate our incredible good fortune that, as Americans, we can exercise our convictions freely — no matter our faith or beliefs. Let us find in our prayers, however they are delivered, the determination to overcome adversity, rise above our differences, and come together as one Nation to meet this moment in history.

"The Congress, by Public Law 100-307, as amended, has called on the President to issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a “National Day of Prayer.”

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 6, 2021, as a National Day of Prayer. I invite the citizens of our Nation to give thanks, in accordance with their own faiths and consciences, for our many freedoms and blessings, and I join all people of faith in prayers for spiritual guidance, mercy, and protection.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.