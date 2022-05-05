This summer, a new game of thrones begins with HBO’s new prequel series House of the Dragon. Set centuries before the events of the wildly popular fantasy series, the new show introduces a whole new set of characters, including Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is supposedly this earlier era’s heir to the throne and is described in HBO’s press materials as “a peerless warrior and a dragonrider... Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon.” Dragon Blood, isn’t that an energy drink? I could swear I’ve had that.

In addition to Smith, the core House of the Dragon cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, who plays the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, who is supposedly not a fan of Smith’s character and believes he is the biggest threat to the kingdom.

The first teaser makes a big show of hyping the series’ connections to Game of Thrones; there are dragons and oblique dialogue references and they even stuck the Game of Thrones logo above the title just so there is absolutely no confusion about what this show is. Take a look:

Here is the series’ official synopsis, from HBO:

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max on August 21. The first season of the show is ten episodes long.

