‘House of the Dragons’ Trailer: ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Back

A new Game of Thrones begins on HBO Max next month. House of the Dragon is the first of numerous proposed Game of Thrones spinoffs to actually make it to television and streaming. The show is set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin‘s Song of Ice and Fire novels and the Game of Thrones TV series, and chronicles an earlier generation in the House Targaryen.

The full trailer for the show is here and it sets up a battle for the Iron Throne between several potential heirs of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), including his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his first-born daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). If you know Game of Thrones, you know this matter will not be settled with polite discussion and a handshake. Watch the trailer below:

House of the Dragon was created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal, and based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. The show’s cast also includes Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Oh and also a crapload of dragons.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO Max on August 21. Will the show live up to the original series creatively? Will it become even a fraction of the cultural phenomenon that Game of Thrones was a few years ago? We’ll find out later this summer. (But the trailer does look pretty good.)

