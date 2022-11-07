The MLB's Houston Astros recently won the World Series and celebrated the accomplishment by popping $388,000 worth of champagne from 50 Cent's Sire Spirits line.

On Nov. 5, the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the World Series to capture their second World Series crown in six years. The team did the traditional celebratory bottle popping during the locker room post-game turn-up. According to Forbes, the Astros blew through $388,000 worth of Fif's Le Chemin du Roi champagne for the occasion. In photos taken from the celebration, various members of the baseball team can been seen handing bottles of Fif's bubbly, with a huge bottle that reportedly costs $160,000 pictured during the party.

Back in September, 50 Cent signed a multi-year deal with the Astros, which partnered his wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits, and his charity, the G-Unity Foundation, with the team. The move marked Fif's second partnership with a professional sports team this year. Over the summer, he inked a similar partnership with the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

50 Cent continues to make moves outside of rap. After a successful run on the Starz network, Fif recently announced his deal with the network is over and he will be taking his shows, the Power series and BMF, to another channel. He recently produced a BMF documentary and is also behind the new series Hip Hop Homicides, which recently debuted on the WE tv network. The Queens, N.Y. rapper mogul is also producing an upcoming horror film called Skill House.