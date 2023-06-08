There’s No Excuse to Not Know How to Cook in Wichita Falls

Surely we can agree that there’s nothing quite like a home-cooked meal.

While my wife does most of the cooking, we both love to cook. I especially love to grill and smoke meat.

Most of the time, we keep it simple and stick to the foods we’re good at making and know the whole family likes. But we also like to experiment from time to time.

Sure, there have been plenty of failures along the way. But there’s nothing like knocking it out of the park when trying a new recipe. It’s the ultimate win-win in that you get to eat well while also having the satisfaction of knowing you made it yourself.

I’m truly blessed in that my mother insisted I learned how to cook at a young age. She started by teaching me to make pancakes as a wee lad and I steadily expanded my culinary skills from there.

Not to mention the fact that my grandmother on my father’s side of the family owned a restaurant and catering service. So yeah, cooking runs in my family.

But I realize not everyone had the same benefits as I had growing up. So, cooking is probably a daunting task for those who’ve never been shown the way.

If that’s you, you’re in luck.

That’s because Wichita County offers cooking classes through its Live Well program. And the best part is that it doesn’t cost a dime to attend. But space is limited, so get more info and reserve your spot at LiveWellWichitaCounty.com.

