I HATE This Dallas, Texas Christmas Tradition

Allow me to be a Grinch here, but I really don't know why people do this thing every freaking year.

The Thing I Hate Doing at Christmas Time is Officially Open

Have you ever been to the Gaylord Texan for ICE? In case you don't know, this is an ice sculpture exhibit that opens up with a new theme every year. Obviously with this being actual ice, it's freezing in there. Don't worry they give you jackets to wear so you don't freeze to death. I don't know, I just don't get it. It's seem so short to me and SUPER expensive. $28.99 for one ticket this year to go. I have had girlfriends in the past force me to go to this thing because it's what their families do every Christmas. I am here to say, it sucks!

What Should You Do Instead?

I personally like Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Texas. You get to go sledding, a bunch of the rides theme change to Christmas themed, lights all over the park, and my personal favorite smores stations. I think you can literally have a full day at Six Flags for less money instead of spending the 20 minutes it takes to go through ICE. Literally the website says it will take you 20-40 minutes at most to finish. $28.99 for 40 minutes of "entertainment"?

Maybe I am in the minority on this, but I have never enjoyed doing it. However, it's a huge event every year for the Gaylord Texan and I just don't see how.

