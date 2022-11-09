After a Two Year Hiatus, ICE is Back in North Texas This Weekend

It is a Christmas tradition for many, which has sadly been cancelled the past two years due to Covid. However, the good times return this weekend at the Gaylord Texan.

I won't lie to you. I don't get the hype in this. I know SO many people that plan a trip to this this literally every year. In case you don't know, the Gaylord Texan over in Grapevine is considered THE Christmas hotel in North Texas. They have Christmas decorations all over the place, indoor snow tubing, gingerbread house making, and brunch with freaking Charlie Brown.

A big part of the Gaylord Texan's Christmas is ICE. Which is a massive ice exhibit. Every year it is a different Christmas theme. I went several years ago when it was The Grinch, according to this YouTube video. That was twelve years ago, which sounds about right.

The theme this year is 'The Polar Express' and it is kicking off this weekend on the 11th and running through January 1st. The reason the exhibit has not been open the past two years is due to travel restrictions with Covid. The ICE sculptors are actually from China and were not able to get here in 2020 or 2021.

I will let you know, tickets start at $17 for this exhibit. So be aware this is not a free thing for you to go walk through. If you have never been, I think it's something you should at least do once. Unless it is a theme you absolutely love. If they did a 'Home Alone' one and had a giant Talk Boy made of ice, I would probably have to go check that out.

