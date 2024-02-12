Where to Get Iconic Texas Foods in Texas
We recently did a list called ten foods that scream Texas. So I decided to see where people recommend you should go in the state.
I will put the ten foods that scream Texas at the bottom of this list. You can check out where Food Network recommends you should try here.
Brisket: Franklin BBQ in Austin
Chicken Fried Steak: Gristmill in New Braunfels
Enchiladas: Blanco Cafe in San Antonio
Kolaches: Czech Stop in West, Texas
Pecan Pie: Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls
Chili: Armadillo Palace in Houston
Burger: Whatabuger (All Over Texas)
Frito Pie: Texas Chili Parlor in Austin
Salsa: Fonda San Miguel in Austin
Fried Catfish: Louisiana Fish House in Spring, Texas
10 Foods That Scream 'Texas'
