Where to Get Iconic Texas Foods in Texas

We recently did a list called ten foods that scream Texas. So I decided to see where people recommend you should go in the state.

I will put the ten foods that scream Texas at the bottom of this list. You can check out where Food Network recommends you should try here.

Brisket: Franklin BBQ in Austin

Chicken Fried Steak: Gristmill in New Braunfels

Enchiladas: Blanco Cafe in San Antonio

Kolaches: Czech Stop in West, Texas

Pecan Pie: Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls

Chili: Armadillo Palace in Houston

Burger: Whatabuger (All Over Texas)

Frito Pie: Texas Chili Parlor in Austin

Salsa: Fonda San Miguel in Austin

Fried Catfish: Louisiana Fish House in Spring, Texas

