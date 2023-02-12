Indiana Jones Meets His Destiny in New Super Bowl Trailer

“My memory’s a little fuzzy ... are you still a Nazi?”

That’s quite a quintessential Indiana Jones line — especially when it’s followed by Indy socking a dude in the jaw — and it’s the centerpiece of the new Super Bowl trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth film in the long-running franchise features Harrison Ford back once again as everyone’s favorite (only?) cinematic archaeologist. And this film appears to be set in at least two different time periods, with uncanny de-aging technology used to turn the 80-year-old Ford into his younger self from around the period when he made the classic Indiana Jones movies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade. (You will note I did not mention the fourth, not-classic Indiana Jones movie.)

The new trailer is pretty short, so it doesn’t give away much of the story, but it features glimpses of a few scenes we haven’t seen before, including more shots of the young Indiana Jones, which look pretty incredible. Check out the new Super Bowl ad for Dial of Destiny below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to open in theaters on June 30.

