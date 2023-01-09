Is Texas Really the Fastest Growing State in the US?

You hear it all the time: Texas is booming.

Usually, that sort of thing comes from the mouths of political blowhards. And if you’re like me, you tend to take anything said by someone who looks at the world through red or blue glasses with a grain of salt. Sure, I have my political leanings. But I’m a firm believer that the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Get our free mobile app

Anyway, back to the whole “Texas is booming” thing.

Last week, I reported that Texas ranks first among one-way U-Haul destinations. While that’s not an absolute indicator of whether or not Texas is growing faster than any other state, it’s a pretty good sample that should be considered.

So, I decided to do a little more digging on the old internet to see if I could find more information to support the notion that Texas is booming and it did not disappoint. Earlier today, Axios Houston released its analysis of U.S. Census Bureau estimates from July 2021 to July 2022.

And yes, the Lone Star State had the biggest surge in population during that period, adding an estimated 470,708 people.

Wow. Damn near half a million people decided to pull up their roots and relocate to Texas over the course of a year. That’s a lot of growth in a short period of time. I sure hope the state has a plan in place to update our infrastructure to keep up with that sort of expansion.

So yes, Texas is most certainly booming. And I don’t see that changing any time soon.

Yelp's Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022 You don't have to go far to find great barbecue here in Wichita Falls. Here are the Top 10 places to grab some barbecue, according to Yelp.

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee's in Wichita Falls We here at the radio station are all in favor of Buc-ee's coming to Wichita Falls. Here are five great locations for one.