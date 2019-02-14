It’s Official: Wichita Falls Will Be Featured on Daytripper

The votes are in and, as of Thursday morning, Wichita Falls is the winner in the fourth and final round of voting to see what Texas town will be featured on the PBS show The Daytripper.

Downtown Wichita Falls (Townsquare Media)

The voting began with four brackets: north, south, east and west Texas. The voting came down to just two cities-Wichita Falls and Kerrville. Wichita Falls didn't just beat Kerrville, we destroyed them in the voting. Wichita Falls received 18,860 (89%) votes to Kerrville's 2,230 (11%) votes. If only we could get that many voters to turn out for an actual political election in Wichita Falls!

We'll bring you details on the production schedule for the show as soon as they announce that information.