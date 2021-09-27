It’s Time to Take Advantage of the City of Wichita Falls Fall Compost Giveaway

If you do a lot of gardening and yard work, you have got to take advantage of the City of Wichita Falls’ free compost giveaway.

The City does the giveaway twice a year – once in the spring and then again in the fall. The City announced today that the fall compost giveaway will be this Saturday, October 2.

Who Can Pick Up Free Compost?

Residents who participate in the “Choose to Reuse” program are eligible to pick up one pickup truck or 4’x8’ trailer load. Be sure to bring a copy of your water bill that shows the $3.00 fee for participating in the recycling program.

Where Can Residents Pick Up Compost?

The giveaway is being held at the city landfill, which is located at 10984 Wiley Road, just outside of the city limits. The giveaway will take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Be sure to take a tarp with you as city employees are required to witness you placing a tarp on your load before allowing you to leave the facility.

Dump trucks, commercial vehicles and oversized trailers will not be loaded. Reach out to the Wichita Falls Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977 for questions regarding purchasing compost for commercial use.

