You Can Now Visit James Bond’s Grave

The following post contains SPOILERS for No Time to Die.

The breathtakingly beautiful Faroe Islands served as the backdrop for Safin’s lair in the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die, with the island of Kalstoy front-and-center during the film’s heart-stopping finale. As a way to commemorate its role in the blockbuster movie, the Faroese government has erected a tombstone for James Bond on Kalstoy.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond marked the 25th franchise appearance of 007 overall, as well as the first time the character ever died on screen. The gut-wrenching ending sees James Bond perish by way of missile strike — an act of self-sacrifice after the villainous Lyutsifer Safin infects him with nanobots that could easily kill his long-time love Madeline (Lea Seydoux) and their child. The entire scene is elevated by the dramatic location, with its ripping waves and craggy rock formations.

Located next to the striking Kallur lighthouse, the stone reads: “In Memory of James Bond, 1962–2021.” The prime minister of the Faroe Islands himself unveiled the plaque, which serves as a metaphorical resting place for the iconic movie character (obviously, Craig is still very much alive and staying busy).

Now of course, the grave doesn't just carry the figurative weight of James Bond's heroic death. The new memorial will also serve as a landmark on the James Bond Sightseeing Tour, which is offered year-round for particularly passionate Bond fans. Visitors get the chance to explore the islands with a knowledgeable guide, including a visit to the lighthouse where Bond's headstone rests. Tickets for the 8-hour experience start at 2,800 Danish kroner, which works out to $414 per person.

