Wichita Falls Reporters in Fort Worth as James Staley Trial Begins Today

A story that many in Wichita Falls have been keeping an eye on for years now will finally be going to trial.

The Passing of Jason Wilder McDaniel

Back in October 2018, 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel died, leaving many in Wichita Falls wanting justice. Now that cause of death has been what many have wanted answers for. Back in July of 2020, an extensive autopsy report from Dallas County medical examiners suggests that the death of Wilder McDaniel, was homicidal from asphyxiation though the cause of death is still undetermined.

Autopsy Report Released in 2020

Medical examiners stated evidence at the scene with blood on McDaniel’s pillow suggests someone placed a pillow over the child’s mouth ultimately smothering him. Wilder McDaniel was staying at the residence of James Staley that night. If you would like to read the full autopsy report, that is available here.

Trail Begins Today (February 27, 2023)

James Staley has been charged with capital murder and felony murder. The trail began today in Fort Worth. Last week the jury selection process took about three days. Judge Everett Young is presiding over the case in Fort Worth and told KAUZ that the trial is expected to last "up to two weeks" 350 potential witnesses could be called in the case, with 100 of those deemed as experts.

We will see how the trail goes in the next few weeks and it looks like our local TV crews are down in Fort Worth covering the story and will be giving live updates as they're announced.

Both KFDX and KAUZ announced what reporters are live in Fort Worth covering the trail, however long it could take down there. We here at Townsquare Media will be doing our best to keep you updated with any news that breaks on this over the next couple of weeks.

