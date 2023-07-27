Bowling for Soup Frontman Coming Back Home to Wichita Falls for Solo Show

Jaret Reddick is probably most known as the front man for Bowling for Soup, but an upcoming show in Wichita Falls will be a little different.

What is Jaret Reddick Up To?

Don't worry guys, Bowling for Soup is still going strong. They actually dropped a cover of Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers' a couple of months ago. Which is actually a part of a full covers album called 'Don't Mind If We Do' if you want to go check out. However frontman Jaret Reddick has started working on country music over the past year.

Listen to Jaret on 'One of the Good Ones'

If you follow Jaret on Twitter (or X or whatever the hell they're calling it this week). In his bio he says, "Texas Country hopeful". Well that means touring all across the Lone Star State. Good news is that he has a hometown show right here in Wichita Falls on August 19th at The Iron Horse Pub.

How Can You Get Tickets?

Check out Jaret's website to get those tickets in advance. As with any concert at Iron Horse, if you wait til the day of, the ticket price goes up. $15 in advance or $20 the day of. If you want to go, save some money and get them now. At previous shows Jaret has done on this tour, he says it's half pop-punk and half country. So you get a little taste of everything.

Random Fact About Jaret, He's Also the Voice of Charles Entertainment Cheese

As someone who once worked at the Wichita Falls Chuck E. Cheese, I find it awesome that Jaret is the voice of our favorite pizza slinging mouse. Also if you learned today that the E in Chuck E. Cheese stood for entertainment, you're welcome.

12 Rock + Metal Artists Who Had Other Careers Before Music