JC Penney to Close 154 Stores This Summer, Wichita Falls Location Safe

We found out a few weeks ago that JC Penney would be closing more than 240 stores by 2021. Now we know the Wichita Falls location is safe for the time being.

The company made the announcement yesterday that it was making the difficult decision to close 154 stores this summer. Several Texas locations are being closed down, including stores in Dallas, Greenville, Huntsville, Lewisville, Lufkin, Palestine and Paris. Oklahoma locations impacted include stores in Enid, McAlester, Midwest City, Muskogee, Shawnee and Tulsa. Here’s the list of stores closing nationwide.

JC Penney plans to keep most of their stores in operation, including jcp.com. Let’s hope that the Wichita Falls location is one that will withstand the closings that are yet to come.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and post updates when available.