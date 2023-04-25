Could You Answer Ten Official Jeopardy! Questions About Texas?

Could You Answer Ten Official Jeopardy! Questions About Texas?

Getty Images

Let's see how well you know Texas.

Today I am going through the Jeopardy! archives to see how well people know our state. Typically I only get the sports questions right on Jeopardy!, but I feel like most Texans feel like they know everything about our state. Let's see how Texas smart you really are.

Answers Will Be Published After All the Questions Have Been Given

Category: American History

Jeopardy Archive
loading...

Category: Texas

Jeopardy Archive
loading...

Category: Mammals

loading...

Category: Law Enforcement

loading...

Category Historic Phrases

loading...

Category: US Cities

loading...

Category: Slogans

loading...

Category: Games

loading...

Category: US Landmarks

loading...

Category: Animals

loading...

ANSWER KEY FROM HERE ON OUT NO CHEATING

via GIPHY

Answer 1 for American History

loading...

Answer 2 for Texas

loading...

Answer 3 for Mammals

loading...

Answer 4 for Law Enforcement

loading...

Answer 5 for Historic Phrases

loading...

Answer 6 for US Cities

loading...

Answer 7 for Slogans

loading...

Answer 8 for Games

loading...

Answer 9 for US Landmarks

loading...

Answer 10 for Animals

loading...

I'll be honest, I got eight out of ten before looking at the answers. I did not know the Armadillos one and the ninth one about the Alamo. I guess I forgot that part about the Alamo, but come on man you ALWAYS have to remember the Alamo.

via GIPHY

I would say if you got ten out of ten, you're a true Jeopardy! Texas Champion.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas

Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

This Wichita Falls Home Was Once a Recording Studio

Back in the day, Wichita Falls was home to Nesman Studio. Who had some very famous clintel come in throughout the years, including Buddy Holly. Today though, the recording studio is gone and it's just a house at 3108 York Avenue. Check it out below.
Filed Under: Final Jeopardy
Categories: Amazing, Texas News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290