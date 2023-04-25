Could You Answer Ten Official Jeopardy! Questions About Texas?
Let's see how well you know Texas.
Today I am going through the Jeopardy! archives to see how well people know our state. Typically I only get the sports questions right on Jeopardy!, but I feel like most Texans feel like they know everything about our state. Let's see how Texas smart you really are.
Answers Will Be Published After All the Questions Have Been Given
Category: American History
Category: Texas
Category: Mammals
Category: Law Enforcement
Category Historic Phrases
Category: US Cities
Category: Slogans
Category: Games
Category: US Landmarks
Category: Animals
ANSWER KEY FROM HERE ON OUT NO CHEATING
Answer 1 for American History
Answer 2 for Texas
Answer 3 for Mammals
Answer 4 for Law Enforcement
Answer 5 for Historic Phrases
Answer 6 for US Cities
Answer 7 for Slogans
Answer 8 for Games
Answer 9 for US Landmarks
Answer 10 for Animals
I'll be honest, I got eight out of ten before looking at the answers. I did not know the Armadillos one and the ninth one about the Alamo. I guess I forgot that part about the Alamo, but come on man you ALWAYS have to remember the Alamo.
I would say if you got ten out of ten, you're a true Jeopardy! Texas Champion.
Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas
Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)
This Wichita Falls Home Was Once a Recording Studio
Back in the day, Wichita Falls was home to Nesman Studio. Who had some very famous clintel come in throughout the years, including Buddy Holly. Today though, the recording studio is gone and it's just a house at 3108 York Avenue. Check it out below.