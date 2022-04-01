Jim Carrey Is ‘Probably Retiring’ After ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Jim Carrey has gone on the record to say he’s most likely retiring from acting after his latest performance as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Based on the popular SEGA video game series of the same name, the movie is a follow-up to 2020’s surprise box office hit Sonic the Hedgehog.

The first Sonic movie was Carrey’s first big Hollywood film in over half a decade, following his appearance in Dumb and Dumber To in 2014. Besides roles in small indies The Bad Batch and Dark Crimes — and a stint on the short-lived Showtime series Kidding — Carrey has stayed relatively clear of the entertainment industry.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Carrey got candid about where he sees his life going after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is released. “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” said Carrey.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like - and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists - I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he continued.

Honestly, that's a solid answer. While Dr. Robotnik wasn’t exactly the role we pictured as Carrey’s swan song, it seems to be the best decision he could be making for his own happiness. Besides Carrey in the role of the wacky Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, the rest of the cast of Sonic 2 includes Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic and James Marsden as his human companion Tom Wachowski, as well as franchise newcomers Coleen O'Shaugnessey as Tails and Idris Elba as Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races into theaters on April 8.