Johnny Depp's penthouses are just as unique as he is — and they're currently for sale. The penthouses are located in a building that was built in 1930 and is considered to be one of LA's best remaining examples of Art Deco architecture.

Depp dropped out of high school in Florida when was just 15 years old and went on to become one of the biggest actors Hollywood has ever seen. He's starred in tons of movies, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and more.

The actor ended up acquiring five side-by-side penthouses after the Eastern Columbia Building was refurbished in 2007, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals. They total over 11,000 square feet and are located in downtown LA. Now, you can own one of Captain Jack Sparrow's former penthouses — if you've got the cash.

Inside Johnny Depp's LA Art Deco Penthouses Take a look inside Johnny Depp's unique collection of Art Deco penthouses in downtown Los Angeles.