Kellyanne Conway Investigated By Police Following Daughter Claudia’s Nude Photo Leak

The police have officially launched an investigation on Kellyanne Conway.

On Tuesday (January 26), police in New Jersey reportedly visited the home of the former White House Advisor after Conway’s 16-year-old daughter Claudia alleged on social media that her mom posted a nude photo of her on Twitter.

“An investigation is being conducted. No additional information can be released,” Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle told the New York Post, noting that records regarding minors cannot be made public.

“I have no comment,” Conway told CNBC when asked about the police visit and how a topless photo of her daughter was posted as a Fleet on her Twitter.

In a series of TikTok videos posted on Monday, Claudia expressed that she thought her mother should go to jail for child pornography, as she is a minor. On Tuesday, she apologized for speaking out about the matter and revealed that she now believes hackers are to blame.

“I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally and I do believe she was hacked,” she told her 1.6 million followers. “I want to apologize for making all of this public.”

Claudia added that both her and her mom will be taking time off of social media to work on their relationship and will be handling the rest of the situation privately.