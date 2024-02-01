Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Suing Five Texas Cities for Marijuana Laws

With everything going on in Texas right now. You wouldn't think this would be a priority, but five Texas cities have some lawsuits coming their way.

Texas Has Marijuana Laws?

Yes marijuana is illegal in the state of Texas...for the most part. Some folks are legally allowed medical marijuana. If they suffer from epilepsy, a seizure disorder, multiple sclerosis, autism, cancer, an incurable neurodegenerative disease, or PTSD. Recreational use is still illegal in Texas, however five Texas cities have decided to look the other way for small amounts of marijuana.

Texas Cities That "Tolerate" Small Amounts of Marijuana

Austin

San Marcos

Killeen

Elgin

Denton

^Basically in these five Texas cities, you will not be arrested for being in possession of less than four ounces of marijuana. However you can still be arrested if the officer believes you're driving while under the influence or being in possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. A bunch of legal mumbo jumbo is included in this, but basically if you had a small bag of marijuana in these Texas cities, they're not going to waste a jail cell on you. If you were caught with pounds of marijuana...yeah you're still going to jail like in any other city in Texas.

Ken Paxton Suing All of These Cities

Our Attorney General in Texas, Ken Paxton has filed lawsuits against all five of the cities mentioned above. You can click that link for his full statement. Below is a small portion of why he has decided to file these lawsuits.

“I will not stand idly by as cities run by pro-crime extremists deliberately violate Texas law and promote the use of illicit drugs that harm our communities,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This unconstitutional action by municipalities demonstrates why Texas must have a law to ‘follow the law.’ It’s quite simple: the legislature passes every law after a full debate on the issues, and we don’t allow cities the ability to create anarchy by picking and choosing the laws they enforce.”

We will wait and see what happens with these lawsuits. Looks like the citizens in these cities overwhelming voted for this to pass last year. Austin had the highest percentage of folks that approved this with 85% of people voting to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. Killeen had the lowest of the five cities, but still a majority of 69% of voters wanting to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.

Get our free mobile app

I say, give the people what they want.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 26, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash