Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Being Written Right Now

Michael Waldron, the writer of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, revealed in an interview that work has begun “in earnest” on Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie. The longtime head of Marvel Studios hasn’t left his job; but he’s now also developing a Star Wars movie on the side.

So far, Waldron seems excited when asked about his Star Wars film. According to him, he's freer to write what he wants to write, without the constraints of the MCU's shared universe.

Asked by Variety how far along Feige’s Star Wars is, Waldron replied...

We’re finally into it in earnest. I mean, I’m writing away. It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that’s not necessarily a sequel or anything. It maybe has a little bit less of a — it just doesn’t have a bunch of TV shows and movies that you’re servicing on top of it, the way I did with “Doctor Strange.” So it’s nice. It feels like a different exercise.

That's not quite the answer we expected, considering the massive pressure any piece of Star Wars media is under. Ever since at least the Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars fans have been notoriously hard to please. That being said, without the constraints of the MCU, it makes sense that writing for the movie would feel a little freeing.

While Waldron didn’t really open up too much about any of the characters or ideas in the new movie, it seems possible that this might be a one-off. It’s likely that we'll get a focused story, featuring some familiar characters and maybe some new ones. Something along the lines of Rogue One or Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Waldron’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.