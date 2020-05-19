Kickstart The Falls Online Event This Thursday through Saturday

Little by little, business by business, things are starting to liven up all across the country. That’s also true in Wichita Falls and this weekend is a great time to help local retailers start to get back to the business of being in business.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce have teamed up with a number of retailers around town for Kick Start the Falls this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Here’s how it works. When you shop at participating retailers on Thursday, May 21st you’ll save 30%, on Friday, May 22nd you’ll save 20%, and on Saturday, May 23rd you’ll save 10% on specific items.

The sale is online only, so you don’t have to worry if you’re not quite ready to get back out into the world. And there are plenty of retailers to shop from with the list growing almost daily. Participating retailers as of May 19th include:

B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates

Carter's Beauty Tips

The Den

Harvest Drug & Gift

Heritage Home Medical Equipment

Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery

Lost Penguin Leather

MacTech Solutions

Pocket Picassos

Ramble & Company

River Bend Nature Center

Sawyer Printing & Promo

A Masterpiece Styles

Fashion Garage

Framed - Monogrammed Gifts & More

Mik's

m. lynne designs

That's My Jam

Medi-Weightloss

Miss Spelt

Breegle Abbey Carpet & Floor

Hello Again

Chaddick Cottage Gardens

Click here to learn more about getting your business involved.

You can keep up to date on the Kick Start The Falls Facebook page or the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce page for this event.

Flattening the curve of coronavirus COVID-19 is important, but we have to keep our local economy moving at the same time and this is one way we can do both.

When you do venture out do so at your own pace and comfort level, wearing masks is a great way to engage in social activities and control the spread of viruses at the same time.

Stay safe, and stay Falls Strong.