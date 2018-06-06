Kim Kardashian’s Quest to Free Alice Marie Johnson Fulfilled by Trump

Kim Kardashian 's quest to free Alice Marie Johnson has been fulfilled, it seems.

TMZ reports that President Trump signed a document granting 63-year-old Johnson clemency early Wednesday morning (June 6), and that the great-grandmother will soon be released from the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama.

The news comes just days after Kardashian met with Trump at the White House last week, where the two reality stars talked prison reform and discussed Johnson's case.

Johnson was imprisoned back in 1997, sentenced to life without possibly of parole for a nonviolent drug offense. The mother of five was convicted in 1996 on eight counts stemming from a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking ring. It was her first offense.

On Twitter, Kardashian, who had been lobbying for Johnson's freedom since 2016, celebrated the news, gushing, "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!"

Speaking to MSNBC, Tretessa Johnson, one of Johnson's children, thanked "amazing person" Kardashian, as well as expressed gratitude for Trump's display of "mercy," stating, "This is really saving her life, she was going to die in prison."