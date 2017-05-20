Leaked Video Shows North Texas Officer Use Taser on Handcuffed Man

Just weeks after a Balch Springs officers killed a 15-year-old boy, leaked body cam footage shows another Balch Springs officer using a taser on a handcuffed man.

The video was received by Fox 4 News DFW anonymously through the mail. In the video time stamped for April 28th, 2016, officers are responding to a report of a man brandishing a gun in a suburban neighborhood. While the man is handcuffed and officers are cutting his backpack off, the suspect is tased by a supervising sergeant. The suspect, 39-year-old Marco Stephenson, identifies the gun as a BB gun and appears to be complying with the officers' instructions prior to being tased.

According to Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber, the other officers involved brought the incident to the attention of their superiors and questioned the sergeant's actions. According to Haber, the incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers, Professional Standards, and the Dallas County DA’s Public Integrity Unit. Those investigating determined it to be an administrative situation, not criminal. The sergeant received a formal reprimand and was prevented from having contact with the public until completing courses conflict resolution, anti-bias and how to respond to mental health calls.

Chief Haber also noted concern for the timing of the video leak and the impact it could have on the already harmed public perception of his officers after the shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

As for Marco Stephenson, he's had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, being arrested over 30 times. However, Stephenson refused to press charges against the sergeant who tased him.