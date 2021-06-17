Locket Found On SA River Walk May Contain Someone’s Ashes

The San Antonio Riverwalk sees thousands of people visit it every day, so how do you find the one person who dropped a locket? That's the question a family from New Mexico is asking.

Corrina Gonzales says she was vacationing in the Alamo City with her parents last Tuesday and they spent some time along San Antonio's beautiful River Walk.

Gonzales told KENS 5 News that it was actually her mother that spotted the pendant on the ground as they were descending some stairs. At first glance it was a simple, small, silver heart, but when they turned it over and noticed the inscription they realized it may be something much more.

The inscription includes some small wings and a halo, and reads,

Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.

It also appears that the locket is made of two pieces sealed together which led the Gonzales family to wonder if perhaps it contained the ashes of someone special to the owner but had passed away.

The family is hesitant to force the locket open to find out, so they're sharing their story every way that they can hoping that someone will either recognize as theirs or know who may have lost it.

The locket looks as if it may have been attached to a necklace or bracelet at some time and based on the inscription was probably very important to someone.

With River Walk visitors coming from all over the country it will be difficult to track down its rightful owner, but the Gonzales family are willing to give it their best try.

