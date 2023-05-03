Did You Know a Once Popular Texas Themed Chain Restaurant Has One Location Left Open

Here's a fun fact, I actually used to work at this place.

Ever Hear of Lonestar Steakhouse?

Yup, that's right my first job ever was working at a Texas themed restaurant in Bel Air, Maryland (I've been telling you for years I was obsessed with Texas). How would I describe Lonestar Steakhouse and Saloon? A crappier version of Texas Roadhouse if I am being 100% honest. Here's a fun fact, if you have eaten at an Outback Steakhouse, you pretty much ate at a Lonestar Steakhouse.

Weird Thing I Learned While Working for Lonestar

So the place we got our shipments from also shipped to Outback Steakhouse. Basically the entire menu was the exact same but the menu items had different names. So if you ordered the famous Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse, you could get a Texas Rose with us. The sauce, seasonings, and onions were all from the same truck. Literally every 'Aussie' item just had a Texas name with us. The only difference was they had rack of lamb as a special and we had prime rib.

Sadly Only One Lonestar Steakhouse Remains Open

At its peak, Lonestar Steakhouse operated 267 restaurants. The one that I worked at closed sometime in 2010, a few years after I moved down here to Texas. Looks like in 2017, they filed for bankruptcy and restaurants started closing in bulk. To my surprise, if I really wanted to go back and have some nostalgia for the first place I really worked at. One still remains.

GUAM HAS THE ONLY REMAINING LONESTAR STEAKHOUSE?!

YES! Off the coast of Asia remains the only Lonestar Steakhouse in the world. I guess this location is independently owned and operated or no one in America cared to notify the Guam people they went bankrupt. So if you want to go have a steak and watch your server dance to the Watermelon crawl (I had to do this and wanted to kill myself every time I did), travel on over to Tamuning, Guam.

