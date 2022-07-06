How much would you pay to watch a TV trailer? Technically speaking, it costs $14.99 to watch the latest one-minute trailer for the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That’s because it is only currently available to Amazon Prime members through the Amazon website, and a month of Amazon Prime currently costs 15 bucks.

The full trailer shows members of the cast of the show, which is set on Middle-earth centuries before the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings novels, all watching the arrival of some mysterious comet. If you don’t have a Prime account and you don’t feel like paying $15 to sign up for a one-minute trailer (or $140 for an annual subscription), there is a brief teaser for the full-length teaser on YouTube.

Here is the show’s official synopsis;

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breath-taking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on Prime Video on Friday, September 2. The next trailer will premiere on July 14.

