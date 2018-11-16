A Lubbock man was sentenced on Thursday (Nov. 15) to 35 years in prison for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Court records say 39-year-old Jesus Bocanegra sexually assaulted his girlfriend and when she tried to leave, he punched her repeatedly in the face, strangled her until she passed out, bit a chunk of flesh from her chin, and cut her numerous times with a box cutter.

According to the Lubbock County Office of the Criminal District Attorney, Bocanegra "told her he was going to kill her and that he would mess her up face up so that no man would ever love her again." He cut her face and arms, the Lubbock County DA said.

Lubbock Police and EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital, while Bocanegra fled the scene. The victim had to undergo surgery, where she was told that she would never regain vision in her left eye. The eye was removed, and will be replaced by a false eye.

KAMC News reports Bocanegra was arrested and charged a few days after the incident, which occurred in September 2017.