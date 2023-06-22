Was a Mass Grave Recently Unearthed in Galveston, Texas?

If the thought of ghosts walking among us freaks you out, you might want to avoid Galveston at all costs.

I’ve never been there, so I can’t speak from experience. But I’ve always heard that Galveston is one of the most haunted places on the planet.

It makes perfect sense, though. The hurricane that hit Galveston on September 8, 1900 is still the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history. According to The History Channel, the number of deaths is estimated to be between 6,000 to 12,000 people.

Of course, when you have that many fatalities at one time, many of the bodies would have to be buried in mass graves. And according to a viral video on TikTok, rumor has it that a mass grave was recently discovered by a construction crew.

If the rumor were true, it wouldn’t be the first time a construction crew has discovered a mass grave in Galveston. According to The Daily News, a construction crew found dozens of unmarked graves while building a school in April 2018.

But as far as the rumors of the recent discovery, Galveston city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett denied a mass grave had been discovered at the construction site. Someone who posted on a Facebook page where the video was shared claimed that it was pipes that were discovered, not bones.

Regardless, I need to make the trip to Galveston one of these days. As a person who is fascinated by all things paranormal, I can’t wait to soak up all that haunted history.

